China: Xi Jinping Expresses Condolences Over Death of Wu Bangguo

October 14, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to the family of Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at a ceremony in Beijing. Wu's remains were cremated today, and several Chinese leaders paid tribute to him at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery. Among the leaders in attendance were Zhao Leji, Wang Huning and Cai Qi, while former President Hu Jintao sent a floral wreath in respect, China Daily reported. Wu Bangguo played a significant role in Chinese politics, having been a key figure in the country's legislative system.