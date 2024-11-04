Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
China: Xi Jinping Expresses Condolences Over Floods in Spain

04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
November 4, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain following the devastating floods that hit Spain, causing more than 200 deaths, including two Chinese citizens. In his message, Xi expressed shock at the heavy human and material losses and offered his condolences to the families of the victims and the Spanish government. The president also expressed confidence in the ability of the Spanish people to overcome the disaster and rebuild their lives. The floods have particularly affected the Valencia region, where clean-up operations are underway. The news was reported by China Daily. The floods in Spain have been among the most severe in decades, highlighting the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events.

