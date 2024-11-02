Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping, Fico Elevate Bilateral Relations to Strategic Partnership

November 1, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a strategic partnership...

China: Xi Jinping, Fico Elevate Bilateral Relations to Strategic Partnership
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during a meeting in Beijing. The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including energy, transport and infrastructure, and announced the introduction of a visa-free entry policy for Slovak citizens. Fico, who is on an official visit to China, highlighted Slovakia's commitment to pursuing a policy of unity with China and promoting deeper economic relations, China Daily reported. Fico's visit marks the first trip by a Slovak prime minister to China in 17 years and comes amid growing trade between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting in Beijing Cina China Daily reported upgrade
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza