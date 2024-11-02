China: Xi Jinping, Fico Elevate Bilateral Relations to Strategic Partnership

November 1, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during a meeting in Beijing. The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including energy, transport and infrastructure, and announced the introduction of a visa-free entry policy for Slovak citizens. Fico, who is on an official visit to China, highlighted Slovakia's commitment to pursuing a policy of unity with China and promoting deeper economic relations, China Daily reported. Fico's visit marks the first trip by a Slovak prime minister to China in 17 years and comes amid growing trade between the two countries.