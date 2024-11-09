November 8, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping presented an artwork inspired by the Chang'e 5 lunar mission and a lunar soil sample to Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a meeting in Beijing. The artwork, which includes 0.3 milligrams of lunar sample, symbolizes the high quality of cooperation between China and Italy in the space sector. The research sample includes a total of 1,000 milligrams of lunar soil, highlighting the scientific and technological progress shared between the two countries. This gesture highlights the importance of bilateral relations and scientific cooperation between China and Italy, as reported by wenweipo.com. The Chang'e 5 mission was a significant milestone for China, demonstrating its capabilities in the field of space exploration.