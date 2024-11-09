Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Gifts Moon Sample to Italy to Celebrate Space Cooperation

November 8, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping presented an artwork inspired by the Chang'e 5 lunar mission and a lunar soil sample to Italian...

China: Xi Jinping Gifts Moon Sample to Italy to Celebrate Space Cooperation
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 8, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping presented an artwork inspired by the Chang'e 5 lunar mission and a lunar soil sample to Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a meeting in Beijing. The artwork, which includes 0.3 milligrams of lunar sample, symbolizes the high quality of cooperation between China and Italy in the space sector. The research sample includes a total of 1,000 milligrams of lunar soil, highlighting the scientific and technological progress shared between the two countries. This gesture highlights the importance of bilateral relations and scientific cooperation between China and Italy, as reported by wenweipo.com. The Chang'e 5 mission was a significant milestone for China, demonstrating its capabilities in the field of space exploration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sample search sample includes Cina Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza