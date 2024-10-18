Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Highlights Role of Young People in Scientific Innovation
October 18, 2024_ President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of young people in promoting scientific and technological innovation, encouraging them to collaborate with foreign peers. His remarks were made in a letter of response to students participating in the 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition held in Shanghai. This year, the competition attracted more than 20 million college students from 153 countries, including about 40,000 foreign participants. Xi urged society to support the growth of young people so that they can contribute to China's modernization, China Daily reported. The competition, held at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, highlighted students' innovative potential and commitment to science.

