Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Strengthen Bilateral Relations

November 09, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his state visit to China from November 8 to 10,...

China: Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Strengthen Bilateral Relations
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 09, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his state visit to China from November 8 to 10, 2024. This meeting marks Prabowo's first official visit since his election and highlights the importance of strategic relations between the two countries, which share similar development goals. During the talks, the leaders discussed economic cooperation, security and regional issues, reaching important agreements for the future. The news was reported by 21jingji.com. Both countries are committed to promoting a shared development community and strengthening cooperation in various fields, including economic and cultural.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
during his his istidina his election
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza