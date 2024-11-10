China: Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Strengthen Bilateral Relations

November 09, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his state visit to China from November 8 to 10, 2024. This meeting marks Prabowo's first official visit since his election and highlights the importance of strategic relations between the two countries, which share similar development goals. During the talks, the leaders discussed economic cooperation, security and regional issues, reaching important agreements for the future. The news was reported by 21jingji.com. Both countries are committed to promoting a shared development community and strengthening cooperation in various fields, including economic and cultural.