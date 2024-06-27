Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
China: Xi Jinping leads the nation towards a new era of reform
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has led the country through a series of significant reforms since taking office in 2012, aiming to modernize and strengthen the nation. The reforms touched various sectors, including the economy, governance and ecology, with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation. Xi stressed the importance of maintaining the socialist direction and facing global challenges with courage and determination. The reforms have led to greater economic openness and improved quality of life for Chinese citizens. news.cn reports it. Xi's initiatives have also strengthened China's position on the international stage, promoting global cooperation and development.

