China: Xi Jinping Marks 75th Anniversary of Republic with Message of Peace and Development

October 1, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to world peace and common development at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. At a grand reception, he stressed that China will always stand on the right side of history and human progress, promoting cooperation and mutual benefits. Xi described the founding of the Republic as a great achievement that has profoundly changed the destiny of the Chinese people and humanity. The reception was attended by dignitaries, party leaders and representatives from various sectors, China Daily reported. The celebration marks a significant moment in China's history, which is in a new era of development and pursuit of national revival.