Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Marks 75th Anniversary of Republic with Message of Peace and Development

October 1, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to world peace and common development at the celebration of the 75th...

China: Xi Jinping Marks 75th Anniversary of Republic with Message of Peace and Development
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to world peace and common development at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. At a grand reception, he stressed that China will always stand on the right side of history and human progress, promoting cooperation and mutual benefits. Xi described the founding of the Republic as a great achievement that has profoundly changed the destiny of the Chinese people and humanity. The reception was attended by dignitaries, party leaders and representatives from various sectors, China Daily reported. The celebration marks a significant moment in China's history, which is in a new era of development and pursuit of national revival.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
common development at party leaders at a grand reception Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza