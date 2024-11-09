Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
China: Xi Jinping meets Italian President Mattarella to strengthen bilateral ties

November 9, 2024_ China marks the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, the Italian explorer who made the country known to Westerners in the...

09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
November 9, 2024_ China marks the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, the Italian explorer who made the country known to Westerners in the 13th century. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed the importance of cultural exchanges and bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Beijing. The two leaders signed cooperation documents in various fields, including culture, science and technology. Xi stressed the importance of mutual respect and trust in China-Italy relations, while Mattarella reaffirmed Italy's commitment to the one-China principle. The news was reported by China Daily. The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries, with the hope of deeper cooperation in the economic and cultural fields.

in Evidenza