October 24, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, marking the first formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders in five years. During the meeting, Xi stressed the importance of managing differences between China and India to promote mutual development. The two countries recently reached an agreement to resolve border issues, a significant step in their relations. This meeting is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two Asian powers. The news was reported by caixin.com. The city of Kazan is the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, a region of the Russian Federation, known for its multicultural history and its role as a center of dialogue between different cultures.