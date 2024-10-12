Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
China: Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese leader to strengthen bilateral ties

October 12, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Le Duc Oanh, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in...

China: Xi Jinping meets Vietnamese leader to strengthen bilateral ties
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Le Duc Oanh, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing to reaffirm commitment to strengthening relations between China and Vietnam. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strategies to enhance economic and political cooperation between the two countries. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two nations. China and Vietnam, both members of the Communist Party, have a long history of interaction and cooperation. The news is reported by China Daily. Relations between China and Vietnam are crucial to the stability and prosperity of the Asian region.

