October 12, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Le Duc Oanh, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing to reaffirm commitment to strengthening relations between China and Vietnam. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strategies to enhance economic and political cooperation between the two countries. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two nations. China and Vietnam, both members of the Communist Party, have a long history of interaction and cooperation. The news is reported by China Daily. Relations between China and Vietnam are crucial to the stability and prosperity of the Asian region.