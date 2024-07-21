China: Xi Jinping orders urgent measures after the collapse of a bridge in Shaanxi

July 21, 2024_ On July 19, a highway bridge in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, Shaanxi Province collapsed due to violent flooding, causing several vehicles to fall into the river. President Xi Jinping immediately ordered rescue operations and the search for the missing, underlining the importance of minimizing human losses. Local and national authorities mobilized significant resources for the rescue operations, with over 700 professionals and 1500 volunteers involved. Cyol.com reports that the Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working group to coordinate field operations. Rescue operations continue, with the use of drones and other technologies to ensure the safety and effectiveness of operations.