Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping orders urgent measures to deal with floods in Hunan

July 7, 2024_ On July 5, a breach in the dam of Dongting Lake in Hunan caused severe flooding in Tuanbei village. President Xi Jinping, who was...

China: Xi Jinping orders urgent measures to deal with floods in Hunan
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ On July 5, a breach in the dam of Dongting Lake in Hunan caused severe flooding in Tuanbei village. President Xi Jinping, who was visiting abroad, immediately ordered rescue operations to protect citizens' lives and property. Local and national authorities have mobilized resources to repair the dam and assist displaced people. Currently, repair work is underway and is expected to last approximately four days. This is reported by chinadaily.com.cn. Relief operations include the use of drones and satellites to monitor the situation and coordinate emergency efforts.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pair work pair flooding Hunan
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza