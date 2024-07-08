China: Xi Jinping orders urgent measures to deal with floods in Hunan

July 7, 2024_ On July 5, a breach in the dam of Dongting Lake in Hunan caused severe flooding in Tuanbei village. President Xi Jinping, who was visiting abroad, immediately ordered rescue operations to protect citizens' lives and property. Local and national authorities have mobilized resources to repair the dam and assist displaced people. Currently, repair work is underway and is expected to last approximately four days. This is reported by chinadaily.com.cn. Relief operations include the use of drones and satellites to monitor the situation and coordinate emergency efforts.