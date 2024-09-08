Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping presents six proposals for modernization in Africa

September 08, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, presenting six proposals to promote...

China: Xi Jinping presents six proposals for modernization in Africa
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, presenting six proposals to promote joint modernization. In his speech, he announced ten partnership actions for the next three years, highlighting the importance of cooperation between China and Africa to realize the dream of modernization. African leaders expressed their support for Xi's initiatives, seeing them as an opportunity to strengthen development and stability on the continent. The news is reported by news.cctv.com. This forum represents a significant step towards building a community with a shared future between China and Africa, aiming to address global challenges and promote sustainable growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina his speech Africa shared future between China
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza