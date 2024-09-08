China: Xi Jinping presents six proposals for modernization in Africa

September 08, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, presenting six proposals to promote joint modernization. In his speech, he announced ten partnership actions for the next three years, highlighting the importance of cooperation between China and Africa to realize the dream of modernization. African leaders expressed their support for Xi's initiatives, seeing them as an opportunity to strengthen development and stability on the continent. The news is reported by news.cctv.com. This forum represents a significant step towards building a community with a shared future between China and Africa, aiming to address global challenges and promote sustainable growth.