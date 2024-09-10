Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Cooperation With Norway During PM's Visit

September 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of strengthening friendship and cooperation between China and Norway during...

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Cooperation With Norway During PM's Visit
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of strengthening friendship and cooperation between China and Norway during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Beijing. Store is on a three-day official visit to China at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang. Xi highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, dating back 70 years, and expressed hope that Oslo can contribute to the development of China-Europe relations. Cooperation between China and Norway is seen as an opportunity to promote a shared future between the nations. This news is reported by China Daily. Norway is a Scandinavian country known for its natural beauty and environmental sustainability policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China Europe relations Cooperation between China Cina cooperation between China
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza