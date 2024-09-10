September 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of strengthening friendship and cooperation between China and Norway during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Beijing. Store is on a three-day official visit to China at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang. Xi highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, dating back 70 years, and expressed hope that Oslo can contribute to the development of China-Europe relations. Cooperation between China and Norway is seen as an opportunity to promote a shared future between the nations. This news is reported by China Daily. Norway is a Scandinavian country known for its natural beauty and environmental sustainability policies.