China: Xi Jinping Promotes Cultural Heritage Preservation During Visit to Maijishan Grottoes

September 19, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Maijishan Grottoes in Gansu Province, highlighting the importance of cultural heritage preservation. During the visit, Xi examined the ancient sculptures and paintings dating back more than 1,600 years, expressing his support for the efforts to preserve these treasures. Zhao Shengliang, an art expert from Dunhuang, accompanied the president, highlighting his commitment to traditional Chinese culture. The Maijishan Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are an important site along the Silk Road. The news was reported by China Daily. The Maijishan Grottoes, known as the 'Museum of Oriental Sculpture', house more than 10,000 clay sculptures and are considered a symbol of Chinese civilization.