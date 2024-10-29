Cerca nel sito
 
China: Xi Jinping Promotes Culture as Pillar of National Development
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the importance of transforming China into a cultural powerhouse by 2035 at a Politburo study session. He urged the Party and society to join forces to achieve this strategic goal, which is crucial to building a great modern socialist country. Xi highlighted the need to integrate culture and technology to promote cultural progress and meet the diversified needs of the people. He also called for improving the capabilities of providing cultural services and strengthening cultural exchanges with other countries. The news is reported by China Daily. This approach aims to enhance cultural trust and improve the well-being of Chinese citizens.

