Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Ecological Development of Yellow River Basin

September 14, 2024_ Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, presided over a symposium in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, to promote...

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Ecological Development of Yellow River Basin
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, presided over a symposium in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, to promote ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin. At the meeting, he stressed the importance of implementing the guidelines of the 20th National Party Congress and taking measures to improve water management and environmental protection. Xi highlighted the progress already made, but also warned that there are still many challenges ahead. This was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. The symposium was attended by senior officials and provincial leaders, who discussed strategies for a sustainable future in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
presided over a symposium fiume Giallo high quality development in the Yellow River still many challenges ahead
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza