China: Xi Jinping Promotes Ecological Development of Yellow River Basin

September 14, 2024_ Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, presided over a symposium in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, to promote ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin. At the meeting, he stressed the importance of implementing the guidelines of the 20th National Party Congress and taking measures to improve water management and environmental protection. Xi highlighted the progress already made, but also warned that there are still many challenges ahead. This was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. The symposium was attended by senior officials and provincial leaders, who discussed strategies for a sustainable future in the region.