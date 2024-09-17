Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Promotes Ecological Protection of Yellow River

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Ecological Protection of Yellow River
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a conference in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, to discuss the ecological protection and sustainable development of the Yellow River, considered the motherland of Chinese civilization. At the meeting, Xi stressed the importance of a coordinated approach to managing the river, highlighting the progress made in environmental quality and water security in the region. The president also urged continued efforts to address ecological challenges and promote high-quality development along the river. This was reported by news.sina.cn. The Yellow River is China's second-longest river and is of key historical and cultural significance to the country.

