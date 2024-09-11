Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Promotes Education as Pillar for National Modernization

September 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of advancing toward the strategic goal of making China a leading nation in...

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Education as Pillar for National Modernization
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of advancing toward the strategic goal of making China a leading nation in education, as he celebrated the 40th Teachers' Day. At a national education meeting in Beijing, Xi sent greetings to all teachers and stressed that education is the cornerstone of China's national revival and modernization. He also said that China aims to become a strong nation in education by 2035, emphasizing the need to coordinate education and innovation strategies. The news was reported by China Daily. Xi also stressed the importance of improving the education system and ensuring that the benefits of reforms reach all people equally.

