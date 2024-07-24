China: Xi Jinping promotes energy cooperation with Russia

July 24, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's willingness to work with Russia to promote mutually beneficial energy cooperation. During the 10th China-Russia Energy Forum, Xi highlighted the importance of building a closer energy partnership and ensuring the security of energy supply chains. China and Russia, which celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, have seen their cooperation in the energy sector steadily grow. Xi also highlighted the need to address global challenges in the energy sector and stabilize the international market. The news is reported by China Daily. Energy cooperation between the two countries includes significant projects such as the China-Russia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been active since 2019.