Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping promotes energy cooperation with Russia

July 24, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's willingness to work with Russia to promote mutually beneficial energy cooperation....

China: Xi Jinping promotes energy cooperation with Russia
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's willingness to work with Russia to promote mutually beneficial energy cooperation. During the 10th China-Russia Energy Forum, Xi highlighted the importance of building a closer energy partnership and ensuring the security of energy supply chains. China and Russia, which celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, have seen their cooperation in the energy sector steadily grow. Xi also highlighted the need to address global challenges in the energy sector and stabilize the international market. The news is reported by China Daily. Energy cooperation between the two countries includes significant projects such as the China-Russia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been active since 2019.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China Russia Natural gas pipeline Cina China Russia Energy Forum lavoro
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza