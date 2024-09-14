Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Global Security Cooperation at Beijing Forum

September 14, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored China's commitment to building a world of lasting peace and universal security in a...

China: Xi Jinping Promotes Global Security Cooperation at Beijing Forum
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored China's commitment to building a world of lasting peace and universal security in a letter sent to the 11th Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. In the letter, Xi highlighted the importance of the forum in promoting practical security cooperation and consolidating consensus among nations. He also called for strengthening multilateralism and building a shared future, stressing the need for mutual trust among countries. Xi called on nations to work together to address global security challenges, promoting an inclusive and cooperative approach. The news was reported by China Daily. The Xiangshan Forum is an important platform for international security dialogue, bringing together experts and leaders to discuss global security issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security universal security global security challenges commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza