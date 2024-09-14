China: Xi Jinping Promotes Global Security Cooperation at Beijing Forum

September 14, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored China's commitment to building a world of lasting peace and universal security in a letter sent to the 11th Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. In the letter, Xi highlighted the importance of the forum in promoting practical security cooperation and consolidating consensus among nations. He also called for strengthening multilateralism and building a shared future, stressing the need for mutual trust among countries. Xi called on nations to work together to address global security challenges, promoting an inclusive and cooperative approach. The news was reported by China Daily. The Xiangshan Forum is an important platform for international security dialogue, bringing together experts and leaders to discuss global security issues.