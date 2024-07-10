China: Xi Jinping promotes He Hongjun to general

July 10, 2024_ Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission and general secretary of the Communist Party of China, promoted He Hongjun to the rank of general during a ceremony in Beijing. He Hongjun, originally from Shaanxi province, held various political positions in the People's Liberation Army. The ceremony saw the participation of all members of the Central Military Commission and some senior military commanders. This is Xi's second award of the highest military rank this year. China Daily reports it. Additionally, Xi bestowed an honorific title on an artillery company of the People's Liberation Army and recently signed an order to reward a military unit and a senior researcher of the PLA Army Engineering University.