Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Promotes Initiatives for Social Welfare and Modernization

October 28, 2024_ President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of enhancing social welfare initiatives at the 15th National Conference on Civil...

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
October 28, 2024_ President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of enhancing social welfare initiatives at the 15th National Conference on Civil Affairs in Beijing. Xi urged authorities to adopt a people-centered approach to address pressing population issues such as aging and social welfare. Premier Li Qiang added that the progress of China's modernization requires continuously strengthening work in civil affairs, with special attention to disadvantaged groups. The source of this information is China Daily. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, faces unique challenges in its modernization, especially due to its aging population, which requires increasing care services for the elderly.

in Evidenza