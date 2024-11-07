Cerca nel sito
 
China: Xi Jinping Promotes Innovation and Green Development in Hubei

November 7, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the importance of Hubei Province in China's modernization process, highlighting the...

November 7, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the importance of Hubei Province in China's modernization process, highlighting the need for technological and industrial innovation. During an inspection visit, Xi urged the region to advance the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Corridor and become a strategic hub for the growth of the country's center. The visit included the cities of Xiaogan, Xianning and Wuhan, the provincial capital, where Xi discussed reform and ecological conservation. The news is reported by China Daily. Hubei is a central province in China, known for its rich cultural history and as an important economic and industrial center.

