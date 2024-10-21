China: Xi Jinping Promotes International Cooperation in Intellectual Property Protection

October 21, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to strengthen international cooperation in the protection of intellectual property rights. His remarks were made public in a congratulatory letter sent to the World Congress of the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property, which opened in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province. This congress is a historic event, being the first time it has been held in China and outside Europe in the 127-year history of the association. Xi stressed the importance of China in building a global governance system of intellectual property, for the benefit of humanity, as reported by China Daily. China, a country with rapid economic and technological growth, is striving to become a powerhouse in the protection of intellectual property rights.