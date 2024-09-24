Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Promotes International Cooperation in Space Exploration

24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the international space community, sharing its capabilities and discoveries. During a meeting with scientists involved in the historic Chang'e 6 lunar mission, Xi stressed the importance of space research as a common cause of humanity. The Chang'e 6 mission was the world's first attempt to return samples from the far side of the Moon, with the launch on May 3, 2024 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province. The lunar samples were returned to Earth and will be analyzed by the China National Space Administration. The news was reported by China Daily. The Chang'e 6 mission is part of China's lunar exploration program, which aims to promote the peaceful use of lunar resources and international cooperation.

