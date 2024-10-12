China: Xi Jinping Promotes People-to-People Diplomacy for a Shared Future

October 12, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined a vision for strengthening friendship and exchanges with foreign countries, stressing the importance of people-to-people diplomacy. During a meeting with about 200 foreign dignitaries at the Great Palace of the People in Beijing, Xi highlighted the need to establish lasting ties between nations. He also called for an innovative push towards an increasingly shared, peaceful and developed world. The news is reported by China Daily. This meeting comes against a backdrop of growing international cooperation, with China seeking to promote constructive dialogue and stable relations globally.