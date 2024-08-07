Cerca nel sito
 
China: Xi Jinping promotes the protection of cultural and natural heritage

07 August 2024_ President Xi Jinping has highlighted the importance of preserving China's cultural and natural heritage to ensure its global appeal....

China: Xi Jinping promotes the protection of cultural and natural heritage
07 August 2024_ President Xi Jinping has highlighted the importance of preserving China's cultural and natural heritage to ensure its global appeal. His statements came after the inscription of China's cultural heritage on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which included Beijing's Central Axis, an important historical thoroughfare of the capital. Xi urged stepping up efforts to protect and manage these sites, as well as promoting research and education to raise public awareness of their value. Beijing's Central Axis dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) and is a symbol of the historical and cultural significance of the ancient capital. The news was reported by China Daily. Xi Jinping, in addition to being president, is also general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and president of the Central Military Commission.

