September 20, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a green development partnership that has sparked interest among African nations, responding to their need to promote ecological transformation. This initiative, part of China-Africa cooperation efforts, aims to strengthen modernization and support the progress of the Global South. At the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Xi said that China is ready to collaborate with Africa on development projects and training systems. He also mentioned the inclusion of weather warning systems in the United Nations' 'Early Warning for All' initiative. The news is reported by China Daily. This partnership represents an opportunity for African nations to better integrate into the global value chain, contributing to a more sustainable future.