Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Proposes New Strategic Partnership With Africa

September 5, 2024_ During the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed elevating bilateral relations to a...

China: Xi Jinping Proposes New Strategic Partnership With Africa
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
September 5, 2024_ During the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed elevating bilateral relations to a strategic level, creating a community of shared destiny. Xi stressed the importance of China-Africa cooperation in addressing global challenges and promoting modernization, highlighting ten key actions to strengthen collaboration in various fields. The president also announced financial support of 360 billion yuan to implement these initiatives over the next three years. The news was reported by news.cn, highlighting China's commitment to supporting Africa's development and promoting more equitable and inclusive international relations.

