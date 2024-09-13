China: Xi Jinping reiterates commitment to high-quality development in service sector

September 13, 2024_ President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to high-quality development through high-level opening-up and orderly expansion of the services market on Thursday in a congratulatory message for the 2024 CIFTIS International Trade Fair in Services. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, attracted the participation of more than 80 countries and international organizations, with more than 900,000 exhibitors and participants from 197 nations. Xi stressed the importance of enhancing opening-up mechanisms and aligning with international norms to promote trade in services. The source of this information is China Daily. China aims to work with all nations to embrace the trends of economic globalization and share growth opportunities.