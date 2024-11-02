China: Xi Jinping reiterates commitment to Macao autonomy

November 2, 2024_ President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the central government's commitment to implementing the "one country, two systems" principle and ensuring a high degree of autonomy for the Macao Special Administrative Region. At a meeting in Beijing with Sam Hou-fai, Macao's new chief executive, Xi stressed that there will be no deviations or distortions in this process. Sam, a former president of Macao's Supreme Court, was elected almost unanimously by the 400-member electoral college on October 13. Xi's statement highlights the political stability and importance of self-governance in Macao, a region known for its status as a tourism and gaming hub. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting the importance of local governance in an environment of autonomy.