China: Xi Jinping reiterates commitment to peace and cooperation in the Pacific

July 13, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China is a promoter and contributor to the peaceful coexistence and common development of Pacific Island countries. Xi stressed that Beijing does not intend to compete with other major powers in the region, nor seek spheres of influence, interfere in other countries' internal affairs or force them to take sides. The statements were made during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, Charlot Salwai, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Salwai concluded a six-day official visit to China last Friday. China Daily reports it. The meeting highlighted the importance of relations between China and Vanuatu, a small island state in the Pacific.