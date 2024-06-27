Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
China: Xi Jinping strengthens cooperation with Vietnam

27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that deepening and broadening cooperation with Vietnam will bring greater opportunities for development and modernization. During a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing, Xi stressed the importance of a strategic and long-term vision in bilateral relations. He proposed strengthening the synergy of development strategies, maintaining the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and safeguarding international fairness and justice. Xi also expressed willingness to cooperate in areas such as the Belt and Road Initiative, digital economy, green development and marine economy. China Daily reports that Pham reiterated Vietnam's support for China's position on the Taiwan issue and called for greater cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure. The meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability.

