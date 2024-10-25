Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Strengthens Economic, Security Cooperation With Iran

October 25, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his commitment to deepening economic and security cooperation with Iran, led by President...

China: Xi Jinping Strengthens Economic, Security Cooperation With Iran
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his commitment to deepening economic and security cooperation with Iran, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, at a BRICS summit meeting. Xi stressed the importance of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, highlighting the need for stronger ties between the two nations. This meeting comes amid growing cooperation between China and Iran, as the two countries seek to consolidate their strategic relationship, South China Morning Post reported. China and Iran have recently stepped up their trade and diplomatic exchanges, amid global geopolitical tensions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BRICS summit meeting between China presidente president
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza