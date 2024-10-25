China: Xi Jinping Strengthens Economic, Security Cooperation With Iran

October 25, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his commitment to deepening economic and security cooperation with Iran, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, at a BRICS summit meeting. Xi stressed the importance of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, highlighting the need for stronger ties between the two nations. This meeting comes amid growing cooperation between China and Iran, as the two countries seek to consolidate their strategic relationship, South China Morning Post reported. China and Iran have recently stepped up their trade and diplomatic exchanges, amid global geopolitical tensions.