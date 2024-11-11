Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Latin America Through Chancay Port

November 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of relations between China and Latin American countries, quoting an...

11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of relations between China and Latin American countries, quoting an ancient Chinese poem during a meeting. Xi visited 11 Latin American countries and announced the upcoming opening of the Chancay Port in Peru, a strategic project that will improve trade between China and Latin America. This port, a collaboration between China and Peru, will reduce shipping times between the two continents and is a significant step in the Belt and Road Initiative. This news is reported by en.people.cn. The Chancay Port, located 78 km from Lima, will become a crucial hub for trade in the South Pacific, facilitating the transportation of goods from various South American countries.

