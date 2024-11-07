China: Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Social Work for Country's Stability

November 7, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the crucial role of social work in the stability and well-being of the Chinese people, calling for efforts to promote high-quality development in this sector. His remarks were made in a recent statement read at a central conference on social work in Beijing. Social work, which includes professional services in areas such as welfare and employment assistance, is crucial to addressing social issues and promoting harmony and development in society. The conference highlighted the profound transformations that China's social structure is undergoing, China Daily reported. Xi Jinping, in addition to being president, is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.