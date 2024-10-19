Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
China: Xi Jinping to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

China: Xi Jinping to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024. During the summit, Xi will participate in group discussions and dialogues with BRICS Plus leaders, addressing issues of practical cooperation and development of the BRICS mechanism. China emphasizes the importance of building openness and solidarity among countries in the Global South, aiming to promote world peace and development. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China is ready to work together for further BRICS cooperation. BRICS cooperation is seen as an important platform for emerging and developing countries, with a growing influence in global trade, which has exceeded 20%.

