China: Xi Jinping to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

October 22, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024. This summit is significant because it is the first meeting after the last historic expansion of the BRICS group, which now includes a larger number of emerging countries. Chinese officials have stressed the importance of this event and Beijing's support for Russia's role as host. According to analysts, the summit will foster greater unity among emerging markets and countries of the Global South, promoting multilateralism and global stability, as reported by China Daily. BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represents about 30% of the world's land area and 45% of the world's population, highlighting the growing weight of emerging economies in the global landscape.