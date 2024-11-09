China: Xi Jinping to attend economic meetings in South America

November 09, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, and the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During his South American tour, which will take place from November 3 to 23, Xi will also visit Ecuador, Peru and Chile, where he will discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields. Analysts expect China to continue to play a constructive role in promoting pragmatic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and sustainable global growth, China Daily reported. The APEC and G20 meetings are significant platforms for major economies to discuss global economic governance and cooperation.