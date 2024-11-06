Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
China: Xi Jinping Urges Training of PLA Paratrooper Forces

06 novembre 2024
November 6, 2024_ President Xi Jinping has urged the People's Liberation Army (PLA) paratrooper forces to step up their efforts in combat training and preparation. During a visit to Xiangyang City, Hubei Province, Xi stressed the importance of the strategic role of the paratrooper forces in the PLA's operations. He also highlighted the need to accelerate the transformation of the PLA Air Force and improve its overall combat capabilities. Xi visited the paratrooper forces' history museum and a training ground, meeting with officers and soldiers, China Daily reported. The PLA is the military of the People's Republic of China, and the paratrooper forces are a key component of China's military operations.

in Evidenza