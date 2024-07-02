China: Xi Jinping visits Central Asia to strengthen cooperation

July 2, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a four-day state visit to Central Asia, attending the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan. The SCO, founded in 2001, includes eight member states, including China, India and Russia, and four observer states. During the meeting, Xi will discuss current international and regional situations and major issues of common interest with other participants. Xi will also meet the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and hold talks with the president of Uzbekistan. China Daily reports it. The visit aims to promote the development of the SCO and contribute to the prosperity and stability of the region.