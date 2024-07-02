Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping visits Central Asia to strengthen cooperation

July 2, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a four-day state visit to Central Asia, attending the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of...

China: Xi Jinping visits Central Asia to strengthen cooperation
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a four-day state visit to Central Asia, attending the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan. The SCO, founded in 2001, includes eight member states, including China, India and Russia, and four observer states. During the meeting, Xi will discuss current international and regional situations and major issues of common interest with other participants. Xi will also meet the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and hold talks with the president of Uzbekistan. China Daily reports it. The visit aims to promote the development of the SCO and contribute to the prosperity and stability of the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it visits Central including China Uzbekistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza