Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
China: Xi Jinping visits Tajikistan and strengthens bilateral ties

05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
July 5, 2024_ President Xi Jinping's state visit to Tajikistan marks the beginning of a new era in Sino-Tajik relations. During the visit, Xi attended a welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The two leaders held talks and witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation agreements in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment and culture. Xi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges. China Daily reports it. The visit also included awarding Xi with the Order of Ismoili Somoni, Tajikistan's highest award, for his contribution to the development of Sino-Tajik relations.

