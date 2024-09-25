September 25, 2024_ Xi Jinping's leadership has been recognized for driving significant transformations in China's rural areas, with Xiadang Municipality in Fujian Province as a prime example. Xiadang has gone from being a poverty-stricken village to a symbol of rural revitalization, thanks to the government's efforts to fight poverty. Zhang Yan, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China's Fujian Provincial Committee, emphasized Xi's commitment to the people's well-being. The change is a clear example of the dedication of Xi, who is also the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. The news was reported by China Daily. Xiadang, located in the coastal province of Fujian, has become a model of sustainable rural development in China.