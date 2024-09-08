September 7, 2024_ Xiamen, one of China's five special economic zones, is emerging as a major center for the development of new industries and innovation. The city, known for its picturesque environment and rich culture, has recently received awards such as the 'United Nations Habitat Award' and the title of 'National Civilized City'. In recent years, Xiamen has embarked on a high-quality development path, integrating environment and economic growth. This news is reported by 81.cn. Xiamen, located on the southeast coast of China and facing the island of Taiwan, is also known as 'Egret Island' for its history related to these birds.