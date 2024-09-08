Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xiamen establishes itself as a hub of innovation and natural beauty

September 7, 2024_ Xiamen, one of China's five special economic zones, is emerging as a major center for the development of new industries and...

China: Xiamen establishes itself as a hub of innovation and natural beauty
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 7, 2024_ Xiamen, one of China's five special economic zones, is emerging as a major center for the development of new industries and innovation. The city, known for its picturesque environment and rich culture, has recently received awards such as the 'United Nations Habitat Award' and the title of 'National Civilized City'. In recent years, Xiamen has embarked on a high-quality development path, integrating environment and economic growth. This news is reported by 81.cn. Xiamen, located on the southeast coast of China and facing the island of Taiwan, is also known as 'Egret Island' for its history related to these birds.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as awards such as Xiamen establishes itself as
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza