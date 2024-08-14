China: Xugong Success in European Market with Construction Equipment in Italy

August 14, 2024_ Xugong, a leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer, recently achieved great success in Italy, where its GR2405 TPro model is contributing to railway construction. Italian customers praised the performance and comfort of the equipment, highlighting the importance of Chinese technology in the European construction industry. In addition, Xugong introduced innovative bridge maintenance vehicles, meeting the specific needs of the Italian market. The news was reported by 21-sun.com, highlighting how Chinese equipment is gaining recognition and trust in Europe. Xugong continues to expand its global presence, demonstrating the excellence of Chinese manufacturing in the engineering sector.