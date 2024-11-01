China: Yao Ming resigns as president of the Chinese Basketball Federation

November 1, 2024_ Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming has announced his resignation as president of the China Basketball Federation. Guo Zhenming, the organization's current vice president, will replace him. Yao Ming, known for his impact on basketball both in China and internationally, has led the federation during a period of growth for Chinese basketball. His decision marks a significant shift in basketball leadership in China, a country where basketball is one of the most popular sports, Shanghai Daily reported. Yao Ming, who played in the NBA and helped promote basketball in China, has played a key role in developing youth talent and increasing the game's popularity in the country.