Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
China: Yellen meets Beijing official to discuss economic measures

October 27, 2024_ US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with a senior Beijing official to discuss China's economic stimulus measures and US concerns...

China: Yellen meets Beijing official to discuss economic measures
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with a senior Beijing official to discuss China's economic stimulus measures and US concerns about industrial overcapacity. The talks also touched on issues and arrangements for economic cooperation between the two countries. The discussions highlighted current economic challenges and the importance of constructive dialogue to address mutual concerns. The meeting is a significant step towards greater understanding between the two economic powerhouses, the Sunday Morning Post reports. China's stimulus measures are part of the government's strategy to support economic growth amid a global slowdown.

US concerns US Treasury Secretary Stati Uniti d'America met
