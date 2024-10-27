October 26, 2024_ Young chef Liu Yamin of La Bourriche133 in Shanghai has won the San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Mainland China Champion title. His creation, an innovative dish that combines Western culinary techniques with elements of Sichuan cuisine, impressed the judges and guests in attendance, including the Consul General of Italy in Shanghai, Tiziana D'Angelo. Liu will represent China at the World Finals of the competition, which will be held in 2025 in Milan, Italy, a major showcase for Italian and international cuisine. The news was reported by appliances.xjche365.com, highlighting the growing connection between Chinese and Italian gastronomy. This event underscores the importance of culinary education and international collaboration in the food industry.